    • November 20, 2021
    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Tennessee-South Alabama, Latest Recruiting News, Hoops Talk

    Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray preview a big day for Tennessee athletics and talk the latest on recruiting.
    Ahead of a big day for Tennessee Athletics with Tennessee basketball and football playing on Saturday, host Jack Foster and Matt Ray have you covered on it all. Jack and Matt give their predictions for the Vols Week 12 matchup against the Jaguars and what will happen when Rick Barnes and co. travel to Connecticut to take on No. 5 Villanova. Matt also gives the latest on recruiting surrounding Tennessee football in the latest edition of the VC on SI pod. 

