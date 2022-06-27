Skip to main content

Volunteer Country Podcast: How Will Kennedy Chandler Fit in With the Grizzlies? Bryson Wright of SB Nation Grizzlies Joins the Show

Host Jack Foster and Bryson Wright of SB Nation Grizzlies talk how VFL Kennedy Chandler will fit in with the Memphis Grizzlies in year one, what their thoughts were on Chandler falling in the draft and more. 

Jack and Bryson also give their projected Tennessee Basketball starting lineups for the 2022-2023 season at the end of the show. 

The entire podcast can be listened to below. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_17454768_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Star Freshman Arrives on Rocky Top, Addresses Lady Vol Nation

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
DD0A3536-B27E-49DE-9841-9A0911507D9E
Recruiting

DL Target Weathersby Feels Like A 'Priority' During Rocky Top Official Visit

By Matt Ray11 hours ago
8C8F4E16-F79A-4EF1-BAA3-3C02986E6A02
Recruiting

Coach: Vols Getting ‘Ultimate Competitor’ in LB Telander

By Matt Ray17 hours ago
DD0CE38B-3F5B-458E-9CA0-225D26926F9D
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Tackling Machine in LB Telander

By Matt Ray17 hours ago
telander
Recruiting

Breaking: Coveted LB Telander Talks Decision to Choose Vols

By Matt Ray17 hours ago
C494F0A5-381A-4BC0-99E1-ECF69DC7F7D9
Recruiting

TE Commit Davis Says Vols Recruiting Class ‘Fixing to Shock the World’

By Matt Ray21 hours ago
D3EFE07D-F851-4C5B-AF64-30D4B14572CF
Recruiting

Highly Sought After CB Jordan Matthews Breaks Down Tennessee Official Visit

By Matt Ray22 hours ago
F1010253-50CF-4FE0-B4BF-BC2C3C8BFFE8
Recruiting

Florida CB Jakeem Jackson Talks Rocky Top Official Visit

By Matt Ray23 hours ago