Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

VR2 on SI Podcast: Post-Spring QB and RB Breakdowns, Da'Jon Terry, Ja'Waun James, and More!

Listen to host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray go over some positional breakdowns along with transfer portal news and more in the latest episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast
Author:
Publish date:

Below is the latest episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast that features host Jack Foster and analyst Matt Ray dive into post-spring positional breakdowns at the QB and RB positions, along with more transfer portal news and how Da'Jon Terry will fit in with the Vols. Finally, Jack and Matt go over the developments in the Ja'Waun James situation.

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Post-Spring QB and RB Breakdowns, Da'Jon Terry, Ja'Waun James, and More!

20210514_BB_Arkansas_AF_008
Baseball

No. 1 Arkansas Edges No. 4 Tennessee 6-5 in Series Opener

088F6D1A-6DCE-4BBF-B8DB-CE084451D071
Baseball

Watch: Peyton Manning Throws Out First Pitch for Vols Top-Five Series Showdown With Arkansas

10030189
Men's Basketball

Newcomer Profile: Justin Powell

0030B8F1-E4F6-42A3-B762-1CCB2BE28A3D
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses How Vols Have Used Transfer Portal

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Baseball

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing the Vol Baseball's Series Against Arkansas

97D82CC5-8CBF-445C-ACD1-01912F1B2550
Football

Watch: Peyton Manning Featured as 'Summer Intern' in Broncos Schedule Release

DC28EBDC-C852-4841-B621-711232234455
Recruiting

Nigel Lanier Discusses Opportunity at Tennessee as Preferred Walk-On