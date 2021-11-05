Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing the Battle of the Border, A Word on the BasketVols

    Tennessee is healthier than ever. What does that mean for the Vols' chances of knocking off the Wildcats? Listen below.
    Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back for another VR2 on SI Pod talking the battle of the border between the Vols and the Wildcats. Now that Tennessee is presumably the healthiest they have been all season, will this Vols team be unlike something anybody has seen all year? How much impact will Kentucky's rushing attack have on the Vols? Who are the x-factors if the Vols are to pull out a big SEC road win?Later on, Jack and Jake touch on Tennessee's 103-62 win over Lenoir Rhyne in the exhibition and briefly look forward to UT Martin on Tuesday.

