2025 Edge Jayden Loftin Announces College Football Commitment
2025 edge Jayden Loftin has announced his college football commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
College football teams are starting to hammer down on the 2025 recruiting class and the Tennessee Volunteers have started to add more pieces to this year's cycle. The latest commitment comes from 2025 edge Jayden Loftin as he announced his pledge to the Volunteers on Wednesday.
Loftin is 6’4.5, 240 pounds according to 247sports. He hails from Somerville High School in Somerville, New Jersey. He’s the No. 23 EDGE rusher in the 2025 class according to 247sports, with the 27th overall grade per the consensus rankings. Loftin joins an extremely talented EDGE rushers room at Tennessee. Future first-round selection James Pearce is in his presumably final season in Knoxville, however, 2024 signee Jordan Ross has tremendous anticipation for his upcoming freshman season as well.
The Volunteers now have 10 total commits in the class. The headliner of the class is quarterback George MacIntyre, a five-star quarterback. Head coach Josh Heupel and the staff have picked up some solid pieces on defense including lofting alongside some offensive pieces to go alongside MacIntyre in the class.
Tennessee 2025 Commits:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Jack Van Dorselaer, TE
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Sidney Walton, S
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OT
- Justin Baker, RB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Jayden Loftin, Edge
