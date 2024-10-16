2025 Tennessee Vols Commit Dylan Lewis Details Florida Game Day Visit
There were many 2025 commits on campus for the Tennessee vs Florida game. One of the commits who was on campus was Dylan Lewis.
Lewis is a cornerback commit in the 2025 class from Milton High School in Alpharetta., Georgia. He is teammates with Tyler Redmond who is a fellow Tennessee commit in the class and plays the opposite side corner from Lewis in high school.
Lewis caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit to Knoxville.
“The visit was amazing! Tennessee really knows how to make you feel like a priority from the moment you step on campus. The facilities were top-notch, and it was cool to see how dedicated everyone is to making sure the players have everything they need to succeed, both on and off the field. The fan atmosphere was electric too. It’s a whole different experience when you feel the energy from the crowd, and it makes you picture what it’d be like to play in that kind of environment,” Lewis stated to Tennessee on SI. “I think the team played hard, and it was a solid performance. Obviously, there are always things that can be improved, but that’s just part of football. The coaches did a great job with their game plan, and the players executed well. Honestly, watching it live really gave me a better understanding of how the system works, and I can see myself fitting in and contributing. Overall, I was impressed by the level of competition and the way the team fought from start to finish.”
Lewis got the chance to talk with the coaches before the game kicked off including defensive coordinator Tim Banks. “Yes, I got to talk to a few coaches during my visit. I had a good conversation with Coach Banks. He really emphasized how much they believe in my potential and how they see me fitting into their system. They like my work ethic and what I can bring to the team. The main message was that Tennessee is a place where I can thrive, not just as a player but as a person too. They really stress the importance of development, not just on the field but in life, and that meant a lot to me.”
He is even more locked in Tennessee than before the visit. “After this visit, I feel even stronger about my commitment to Tennessee. Seeing everything up close, from the facilities to the team culture, just reinforced that this is the right place for me. It’s a program that’s on the rise, and I want to be part of that. The coaches are great, and I can tell they have a plan in place to win championships.” He also has a return plan for Knoxville. “Absolutely! I definitely plan on coming back to Knoxville this weekend. There’s just something special about the city and the program. Whether it’s for another game or to hang out with the coaches and players again, I’m looking forward to it. Knoxville feels like home, and I can’t wait to be back soon.”
