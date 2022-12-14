Skip to main content

Boo Carter Becomes First Tennessee High School Athlete to Take Advantage of New NIL Rules

2024 Brainerd High School Athlete Boo Carter is the first Tennessee High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Carter announced his sponsorship with SUCKERPUNCH Gourmet. 

The company was founded in 2011 and emphasizes the use of pickles in its products, spanning from bags of different flavored pickles, to pickle-flavored hydration drinks and even pickle-flavored ice cream. 

Carter, one of the most recognizable recruit’s in the class of 2024, quickly capitalized on the state’s new rule change which was passed unanimouosly less than a week ago.

 The rule change indicates student-athletes statewide can immediately begin receiving payment for instructional services, as well as for activities not related to performance, provided they are carried out in a manner that does not suggest the endorsement or sponsorship of the prospective student-athlete’s school.

The student-athlete's activities for which they are compensated may not include an image or likeness of the student in a uniform or other clothing or gear depicting the name or logo of the TSSAA member school that the student is attending or has attended, which is the key factor to keep in mind here. 

Carter, arguably the state’s top recruit for the class, is a nationally regarded recruit, who recently cut his list to down to twelve schools, including Tennessee. 

