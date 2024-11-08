Braylon Outlaw Announces Commitment to Tennessee Volunteers
Braylon Outlaw, a 2026 linebacker, has announced his commitment to Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers are working on completing their 2025 recruiting class as early national signing day is rapidly approaching but they just added another piece to their 2026 class. Bryalon Outlaw, a linebacker, has announced his commitment to the Volunteers.
Outlaw is rated as a three-star prospect, the 62nd-best linebacker and the 25th-best player in the state of Alabama. Outlaw took an unofficial visit to Tennessee back in the summer of this year and earned an offer from the Volunteers around that time as well.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
- Onis Konanbanny, CB
- Grady Dangerfield, K
