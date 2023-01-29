Bredell Richardson Narrows Recruitment

Tennessee should expect to be in the mix for top offensive prospects moving forward. Everyone wants to play in a system that allows you to put up video-game numbers, and head coach Josh Heupel provides that.

Wide receiver Bredell Richardson followed the trend on Saturday. He released his top eight schools and included the Volunteers. Richardson will focus on Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Georgia, Colorado, Michigan State, and Alabama.

Richardson has been on several college campuses thus far, taking a tour of the southeast. The Tampa, Florida, native stands 6-1 and 185 lbs., a frame eerily similar to former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

He tracks the football out of the air and has soft hands at the catch point. Richardson does a nice job competing at the catch point and making moves in the open field, though his top-end speed isn't necessarily overwhelming. He can certainly move, but the top athletic defensive backs may be able to track him down.

Tennessee may still be gauging its interest here, and getting him on campus will be the start. Many recruiting services consider him a top receiver in the country, and his athletic makeup could be a natural fit for Heupel's high-octane offense.

