Charles House Talks Signing with Tennessee Football

Charles House details his decision to sign with Tennessee.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee has signed many guys in the 2025 recruiting class of 2025. One of the first guys to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday was Charles House.

House is a 2025 defensive lineman from North Mecklenburg High School. He is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and has a 6-foot-3 300-pound frame.

House is currently ranked 271st nationally and is rated as a four-star. House spoke about signing with the Vols as he caught up with Tennessee on SI.

“It means everything to be a Vol! This is a great football city and football team. We are going to win a national championship,” House confirmed to Tennessee on SI.

“What I’m excited for is to get there and work hard. Show these coaches that they didn’t just get a nobody they got somebody.”

He left a message for Vol fans across the nation. “VOL NATION I’M HERE TO STAY!”

