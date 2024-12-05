Charles House Talks Signing with Tennessee Football
Charles House details his decision to sign with Tennessee.
Tennessee has signed many guys in the 2025 recruiting class of 2025. One of the first guys to sign with the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday was Charles House.
House is a 2025 defensive lineman from North Mecklenburg High School. He is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and has a 6-foot-3 300-pound frame.
House is currently ranked 271st nationally and is rated as a four-star. House spoke about signing with the Vols as he caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“It means everything to be a Vol! This is a great football city and football team. We are going to win a national championship,” House confirmed to Tennessee on SI.
“What I’m excited for is to get there and work hard. Show these coaches that they didn’t just get a nobody they got somebody.”
He left a message for Vol fans across the nation. “VOL NATION I’M HERE TO STAY!”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports