Chattanooga DL Carson Gentle Commits to Vols

2024 McCallie School (Tenn.) defensive lineman Carson Gentle just announced his commitment to the Vols moments ago on social media. 

The standout defensive lineman who holds offers from Virginia Tech and Stanford as well as multiple Ivy League programs has been trending to the Vols for sometime. 

He camped with Tennessee during the month of June and spent time getting one-on-one instruction from Rodney Garner at the time.

“I had Coach Garner right up in my face,” Gentle told Volunterr Country after the June camp. “That was great, though. I loved it.”

Gentle has been high on the entire coaching staff. 

“I love how real they are with me,” he told Volunteer Country. “They aren’t just telling me something to get me here. They are upfront with me. They tell me how it and how I am doing. They have just been clear about how much they love me and want me.”

Gentles measures in at 6’4, 245lbs currently, but the Vols envision him adding to the frame and playing as a strong side defensive end on Rocky Top. 

Gentle is a nice addition to join Jonathan Echols in the 2024 class as the Vols are off to a fast start in the 2024 class. 

