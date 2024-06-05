Chris Stewart releases top eight schools
2026 four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart (Pearland, TX) has released his top eight schools which included the Tennessee Volunteers.
Shadow Creek High School standout wide receiver Chris Stewart has emerged as a recent target for the Volunteer's recruitment efforts since they extended a scholarship offer to him back in April. While Texas has continued to be the favorite in landing Stewart, the Volunteers have remained a consistent name throughout Stewart's recruitment process.
Stewart's unveiling of his top eight schools showcased Tennessee alongside Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida and USC. When asked why Tennessee made the cut Stewart said.
"Head coach played with my uncle, great offense." Stewart said.
The 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver put together an impressive sophomore season for Shadow Creek, hauling in 41 receptions for 698 yards and 10 touchdowns. Stewart's elusiveness shines on his game tape as he uses his track-level speed to fly past opposing secondaries, making him a constant deep ball threat with outstanding run after the catch ability.
Ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver in the class of 2026 by On3, Stewart is still far from making a commitment but emphasized that having the chance to play will have a significant role in his decisio- making.
