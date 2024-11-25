Volunteer Country

Daune Morris Commits To Tennessee Volunteers

Caleb Sisk

Daune Morris on his OV to Tennessee
Daune Morris on his OV to Tennessee / Daune Morris
In this story:

Tennessee lands their second running back commit of the 2025 recruiting class. Daune Morris is the newest addition after his flip from the USC Trojans on Monday.

Tennessee has officially flipped one of their top flip targets on the board.

That target is 2025 running back Daune Morris. Morris is a running back from Oakland High School in the state of Tennessee. He was previously committed to the USC Trojans before flipping to the Volunteers on Monday.

Morris was on campus earlier in the month for the Kentucky game. He was impressed enough to schedule an official visit to UTEP which gave Tennessee another chance to flip the RB.

Many Trojans commits have backed off their initial commitment with the lack of success coming in the later months of the season. Morris has been a target for Tennessee since before he committed to USC and the Vols never backed off.

Tennessee will finish the class with two four-star running backs with Justin Baker and Morris who are two stylistically different backs.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting