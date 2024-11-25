Daune Morris Commits To Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee lands their second running back commit of the 2025 recruiting class. Daune Morris is the newest addition after his flip from the USC Trojans on Monday.
Tennessee has officially flipped one of their top flip targets on the board.
That target is 2025 running back Daune Morris. Morris is a running back from Oakland High School in the state of Tennessee. He was previously committed to the USC Trojans before flipping to the Volunteers on Monday.
Morris was on campus earlier in the month for the Kentucky game. He was impressed enough to schedule an official visit to UTEP which gave Tennessee another chance to flip the RB.
Many Trojans commits have backed off their initial commitment with the lack of success coming in the later months of the season. Morris has been a target for Tennessee since before he committed to USC and the Vols never backed off.
Tennessee will finish the class with two four-star running backs with Justin Baker and Morris who are two stylistically different backs.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Football Kickoff Time For Vanderbilt Game Announced
- Tennessee Football is Out of the College Football Playoff in Latest Projections
- Tennessee vs Austin Peay: Volunteers Dominate the Governors
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports