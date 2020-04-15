Volunteer Country
2022 Texas Hybrid Defender reels in ‘mind-blowing’ offer from Vols defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

Matthew Ray

When scouring the Internet for information on Pearland (Tx.) defensive hybrid Dylan Dixson, one can easily determine that the upcoming junior loves to fish.

In Dixson’s profile picture on Twitter, he’s holding a 33-inch blue catfish, one he caught in his neighborhood pond.

“I love fishing,” Dixson said in an interview Wednesday. “The other day, I caught a 42-inch Bull Red. (My hometown) is like 20 minutes from Galveston Bay.”

Fish aren’t the only items on Dixson’s reel, though.

Wednesday morning, the linebacker-safety combo tweeted that he had caught a scholarship offer from Tennessee for the class of 2022, courtesy of defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley.

The offer is Dixson’s second in as many days (and overall), as South Alabama also extended an offer on Tuesday, April 14.

Dixson said that he is happy about both offers.

"It feels like a few years ago, I was literally playing little-league football, and now I’ve got Division I offers. I couldn’t do it without the Lord.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s SEC or NAIA,” he continued. “I’m excited because not everyone gets this opportunity."

“At the end of the day, the star doesn’t matter so long as I’m getting the opportunity to go to college and get an education.”

Still, the sentiment changes when an SEC program comes calling.

And Dixson said as much when asked his reaction to getting an offer from Tennessee, especially this early.

“Mind-blowing,” Dixson said. “Knowing (Ansley) coached Jalen Ramsey at one point, that’s who I played with on Madden. It’s really crazy.”

Dixson also reiterated the simplicity of his conversation with Ansley.

As far as sticking him at safety or linebacker, Dixson said Ansley didn’t seem partial.

Neither is Dixson, though, as he said he’ll do “whatever helps (my) team win.”

For general ability, though, Dixson said Ansley was pleased.

“Just being able to make tackles. Nice form tackles, coming down and not being scared,” Dixson said. “Basic football stuff.”

That “basic football stuff” extends beyond the pads, too. Aside from playing for Pearland, Dixson is also a member of South Texas Elite, a 7-on-7 team that won the national championship in 2019.

“Really unforgettable,” Dixson said of the title. “Especially winning it with all my friends right here from home.”

En route to the championship, the team also notched a no. 1 ranking in the Lone Star State.

To do that, they had to maneuver through difficult competition, which Dixson said he experiences in 7-on-7 and on the field for his Pearland Oilers.

That competition should generate more offers for Dixson, who currently uses an elliptical and home weight set to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being five minutes from some of the greatest schools in the U.S., we play them, we scrimmage them, we grew up playing little league football with them. Only the strong survive down here in Texas.”

Good thing for Dixson, then, that the same can be said for the SEC.

