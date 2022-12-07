Skip to main content

Elite Vols DL Commit Daevin Hobbs Earns Prestigious Award

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee’s most recent 2023 commitment Daevin Hobbs soared up recruiting boards, then recruiting rankings coming out of the summer.

Now, following a stellar senior season, Hobbs was honored by the Charlotte (N.C.) touchdown club as the Luke Kuechly Defensive Player of the Year. Below is a photo of Hobbs accepting the award earlier today. 

7B056CE8-FDAD-4588-B684-9890A2634F75

The award signifies the best defense player to come out of the Charlotte area. If you want to see just how good Hobbs was this season, below is his hudl highlights. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hobbs committed to Tennessee on November 25th over Georgia and Alabama. 

"Being able to be a part of the dynasty coach Heupel is building over there by showing that he can compete with the big dogs," Hobbs told Volunteer Country of the decision to choose the Vols. "In only his second year of coaching there, he has already had a good turnaround season, so just going in with him and helping continue that process."

While Hobbs is already highly rated, he admittedly is just scratching the surface of his potential. Having the chance to be fully developed by Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner was another key factor in choosing the Vols. 

"He was very important," Hobbs said of Garner. "Just knowing that he is great developer and that he can elevate my game was a big part for me. I am raw, but I have a lot of athleticism, so having someone like him develop my game was pretty important."

Hobbs is set to sign with Tennessee later this month and enroll early. 

USATSI_19415770_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols WR Hyatt Signs NIL Deal With Hyatt Hotel

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19372586_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC WR Gets Transfer Portal Offer From Vols, Could Visit Soon

By Matt Ray
USATSI_16896305_168390308_lowres
Football

Tennessee Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19559122_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Dabo Swinney Discusses Tennessee, Orange Bowl Selection

By Matt Ray
USATSI_18965511_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses Clemson, Orange Bowl Selection

By Matt Ray
386419EC-F8E1-4160-A987-CC5A29F1FED8
Football

Tennessee Volunteers Final College Football Playoff Ranking Unveiled

By Matt Ray
Joey Halzle
Football

Snap Reaction: Potential Names for Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Vacancy

By Matt Ray
USATSI_17108735_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols OC Golesh Leaving to Take Head Coaching Job

By Matt Ray