Elite Vols DL Commit Daevin Hobbs Earns Prestigious Award

Tennessee’s most recent 2023 commitment Daevin Hobbs soared up recruiting boards, then recruiting rankings coming out of the summer.

Now, following a stellar senior season, Hobbs was honored by the Charlotte (N.C.) touchdown club as the Luke Kuechly Defensive Player of the Year. Below is a photo of Hobbs accepting the award earlier today.

The award signifies the best defense player to come out of the Charlotte area. If you want to see just how good Hobbs was this season, below is his hudl highlights.

Hobbs committed to Tennessee on November 25th over Georgia and Alabama.

"Being able to be a part of the dynasty coach Heupel is building over there by showing that he can compete with the big dogs," Hobbs told Volunteer Country of the decision to choose the Vols. "In only his second year of coaching there, he has already had a good turnaround season, so just going in with him and helping continue that process."

While Hobbs is already highly rated, he admittedly is just scratching the surface of his potential. Having the chance to be fully developed by Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner was another key factor in choosing the Vols.

"He was very important," Hobbs said of Garner. "Just knowing that he is great developer and that he can elevate my game was a big part for me. I am raw, but I have a lot of athleticism, so having someone like him develop my game was pretty important."

Hobbs is set to sign with Tennessee later this month and enroll early.