Elite Vols LB Target Monday Breaks Down Recruitment Just Days Before Announcing Decision

Smael Mondon is set to make his college decision on November 18th, and he will take one final trip to Tennessee before he sits down and decides which school will get his service. You can watch the interview in the video above.

Below is Mondon's SI All-American evaluation.

Prospect: LB Smael Mondon

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

School: Dallas (GA.) Paulding County

Schools of Interest: Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, and LSU

Frame: Angular, muscular build on prototype linebacker frame. Long and fairly filled out with some room to add mass.



Athleticism: Versatile talent comfortable in multiple settings. Moonlights as a fairly explosive running back with good long speed, verified by impressive track marks as a sprinter and jumper. Flashes true closing speed with finishing power on defense. Elite in space but balanced upon contact. Snap quickness could create pass rusher upside.

Instincts: Attacks the line of scrimmage with great timing and anticipation. Can come off of a block and reestablish positioning in short order. Elite body control evidenced on both offense and defense, with great leverage and lean. Aware defender with a nose for the football. Vision to set up blocks as a back, anticipate holes and cut back lanes at linebacker.

Polish: Attacks inside-out on ball carrier. Allows play to develop before selling out to make the play. Elite downhill ability as blitzer or run stopper. Responsible in pass coverage with a strong ability to break on the ball from the second level. Can redirect and get downhill immediately.