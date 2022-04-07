Skip to main content

Elite WR, Son of Former NFL WR Kyler Kasper Set to Visit Vols

Tennessee is set to host an important slate of visitors this weekend, including elite wide receiver Kyler Kasper. The Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field High School standout will take an official visit to Knoxville this weekend. 

Kasper is the son of Kevin Kasper, who is a former standout at Iowa and spent seven years in the NFL. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Broncos and spent time with Denver, Seattle, Arizona, New England, Minnesota, Detroit and Cleveland during his time in the league. He was a part of New England's 2004 Super Bowl win. 

The younger Kasper has already become a household name on the recruiting market with nearly 30 offers on the table, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and USC.

This visit will be important for the Vols, who are surging in this recruitment currently, as the family will look to see everything from athletics to academics during this weekend's visit. The family has been selective with media interviews and are not tipping their hand in any direction, but the Vols are certainly deep in this recruitment heading into the pivotal visit. 

Kasper will be joined by several other receivers on campus, including five-star pass-catcher Carnell Tate from IMG Academy (Fla.). 

