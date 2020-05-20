Four-Star In-State Offensive Tackle Fisher Anderson Talks Vols, Updates Recruitment

Franklin HS (TN) Offensive Lineman Fisher Anderson already holds double-digit SEC offers heading into his Junior season, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee. Anderson would have likely had more offers roll in this Spring before the COVID-19 shutdown. Anderson updates his recruitment with VR2 here.

He said on his overall recruitment, "Well, just like how it all started, I've had a lot of interest from SEC schools, which I'm grateful for. A handful of places have really made me a priority, but the majority of those are SEC."

Things have obviously changed for Anderson since the shutdown, as with all of the other prospects.

He said on this and the recruitment by the Vols, "Basically, my recruitment has gone from half virtual and half face-to-face to 100% virtual. Tennessee has a very exciting future in store, regarding the recruiting classes and the coaches. The proximity also allows for a lot of visits that can't be made to other schools."

He said on the growing relationships, "It's basically been the same as it was before, as I cannot text with these coaches due to my age, just minus the visits I would have taken and games I would've seen."

Is there an appeal to stay in-state and play for the Vols? He said, "the appeal of a close proximity school is that it tends to be the most "familiar" choice, due to the amount of times you been there or talked with their coaches."

When it comes to factors for deciding his recruitment, Anderson said, "One of the biggest things I take into account is the "holistic" approach to football, as opposed to just caring for a player on the field and nowhere else; or caring for a player during their tenure and then no other time. Also, academics play just as much a role as athletics in a college for me."

He said what people should know about him is, "I guess I would like people to know that I am not just a football player. I also love life off the field, but getting pancakes just makes life that much sweeter.

The Franklin HS standout is rated as the 23rd best offensive tackle and 6th best prospect in the state of Tennessee for 2022, according to 247 Sports Rankings.