Five-Star OT David Sanders Jr. WILL NOT Sign With Tennessee Football Today
Tennessee football has not yet signed its highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class. David Sanders Jr. is not signing with the Vols today.
David Sanders Jr., the nation’s top-ranked offensive lineman and cornerstone of Tennessee’s 2025 recruiting class, is not signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Despite being committed to Tennessee since August, Sanders has opted to keep his recruitment open—for now.
Sanders’ decision has reignited speculation about a potential flip to Ohio State. The five-star offensive tackle visited Columbus again recently, attending the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana, which sparked fresh rumors. Ohio State finished as the runner-up during Sanders’ initial recruitment.
Adding intrigue to the situation is Ohio State’s newly opened need for a premier left tackle. Josh Simmons, the Buckeyes’ starting left tackle to begin the 2024 season, announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft. The timing could make Sanders a prime target for Ohio State to solidify their offensive line for years to come.
Despite these factors, a source close to the situation offered reassurance for Tennessee fans. Tennessee has "nothing to worry about,” the source said. There is still a chance that Sanders could sign in the coming days as the Early Signing Period would not yet be ended.
Sanders is a great talent with size, skill, and leadership, Sanders is viewed as a future anchor for any offensive line he joins. For Tennessee, losing him to Ohio State—or any other program—would mark a significant setback in what has been a strong recruiting cycle for head coach Josh Heupel.
For now, Sanders has kept his options open, leaving both Vols and Buckeyes fans anxiously awaiting his final decision. As the Early Signing Period continues, all eyes remain on the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country.
Stay tuned with Tennessee on SI for more updates.
