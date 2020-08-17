Vols Commit Wolfe Reacts to NCAA Season Football Season In Flux with SI All-American

SI All-American recently ranked Hudson Wolfe as the Nation's No.3 Y-TE. His evaluation reads: Wolfe is staying in-state and committed to Tennessee, and the Vols got themselves a good one en route to Knoxville. He’s a classic Y-tight end prospect who is comfortable working detached in the slot in 2x2 sets, as well as an in-line player. Wolfe has some savvy as a route-runner, showing avoidability of underneath traffic in his stems. He can execute inside verticals and slot fades, plus use his size to pin coverage away from catch points on sit routes. We’ve also seen Wolfe execute wheel-routes from wing alignments. The big man has good hands and eye-tracking, showing both adjust and plucking traits. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt will also love the fact that Wolfe is run-game friendly, showing strength and pride to play to size at collision points and working to finish. He’s definitely a player the Vols should be able to win with."

Yesterday, SI All-American released an article with top prospects from around the country reacting to the status of football season, and Wolfe shared his reaction.

Wolfe told SI All-American:

“I hate the fact that the players have worked their tail off to have their season cancelled. Being a player, I know how hard they have worked and how much you look forward to taking all that work and putting it on the field. I also understand it, though. This is a crazy time in our world with this pandemic and no matter how much we all want to play, it is more importantly about the players’ and the people involved safety.

"I'd love to see the SEC play! if they have the means to protect the players, I’m all for it happening. If I were a part of the team now, I’d be saying I want to play. My plan is to play this season and enroll in January...that is if we get to have a season.”

Why Wolfe's reaction is similar to most, he did share a key note about his future plans in the reaction. Wolfe noted that he plans to enroll early at Tennessee in January. This is important for Tennessee and Wolfe, as Tennessee needs Wolfe to make an immediate impact when he steps on campus.

Wolfe is scheduled to start his season at Hardin County on Friday against Mcnairy Central (Tenn.)