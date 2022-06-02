In-State DB Kaleb Beasley Enjoys 'Great' Camp Session With Tennessee

Tennessee hosted its first on-campus camp of the summer on Wednesday evening, and one of the headliners of the workout session was 2024 in-state cornerback Kaleb Beasley. The standout prospect from Lipscomb Academy standout discusses the camp session with Volunteer Country.

"I wanted to get some work in, and with wide receivers out here too, you don't always get that, so I wanted to get some work in," Beasley said of the return trip to Knoxville and the decision behind camping with the Vols. "It was great coming back down here like always. I talk with Coach Martinez all the time, but I hadn't got to work with him. If I am going to come here, I want to work with him first and know what I am going to be doing. Working with him was really good. He coached me up a lot on everything and what I needed to fix. It was a great time here."

Beasley came away impressed with how Martinez instructs defensive backs.

"He is very energetic," Beasley said of his impression of Martinez's coaching style. "He talked about staying square when I press. He is very energetic. I love him. They (Martinez and Tim Banks) get the message to you. They want you to do what they are saying, and I really like that about them."

Beasley was set to chat with Josh Heupel more after the camp setting, but he has continued to be impressed by what he has seen from the Tennessee Head Coach.

"He has changed the program around a lot," Beasley said of his impression of what Heupel has done with the Tennessee program. "You have all these guys committing here, five stars and four stars, and what I like about him is the way he talks with my family and me (when we are here).

Beasley admitted the appeal of playing around other highly talented guys is something he embraces. Beasley's relationship with the Tennessee staff has continued to grow, as his relationship with current players on the roster and commitments. He has already built a strong relationship with Tennessee's top 2023 commitment Nico Iamalaeava and family.

"I feel like it has been really good," Beasley said of the relationship with the Tennessee staff. 'With Nico coming in, I am good friends with him, and he is locking me with the coaches, and I am getting to know the coaches a lot better. The freshman that came in too, like Kaleb Webb, I have been talking to him a lot."

"He is a really good player, but he is so humble," Beasley said of Tennessee's quarterback commitment. "His brother Madden and dad are humble, too. I like them a lot. I am going down to Vegas for the 7-on-7 with them, too."

Beasley, who holds over 25 Division 1 offers, has been to Tennessee on numerous occasions now. And following his latest visit, there is one thing that is different about Tennessee at this time.

"We talk a lot, and that is a really good thing because I am not going to a school that I don't talk to a lot," Beasley said of something that stands out about Tennessee. "I am always able to pick up the phone and call Coach Heupel, Coach Martinez, or Coach Golesh."

Beasley will continue to camp with various programs throughout the month of June, and he plans to return to Tennessee again in the not-so-distant future.