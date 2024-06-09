Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
2025 four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams (Palatine, IL.) cut his recruitment to four schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Palatine High School defensive lineman Jaylen Williams is a top target for the Tennessee Volunteers along the defensive front. He ranks as the No. 278 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Illinois native has stood out since his freshman season and earned all-state honors during his junior season.
He cut his recruitment to four schools recently: Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas A&M will continue competing for his services. He officially visited the Michigan Wolverines this past weekend, who are perceived as the leader for his services. Williams is also scheduled to see the Nebraska Cornhuskers on an official visit in two weekends, and we'll see from there if he chooses to add any more trips to his schedule.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.