Jonaz Walton, 2026 RB, Visits Tennessee
2026 four-star running back Jonaz Walton visited Knoxville last weekend.
Central High School running back Jonaz Walton made his third visit to Knoxville over the weekend. Tennessee has remained an early frontrunner for On3's No. 9 running back in the class of 2026 since the Vols extended an offer to Walton in February of last year.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back out of Carrollton Georgia is coming off a dominant season for Central High School, racking up 1,683 rushing yards paired with 22 touchdowns. Additionally, Walton averaged 8.1 yards per carry and rushed for 100 yards or more in 10 out of the 13 games he played in last season. He currently holds offers from over 25 schools nationwide, with Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Auburn among the early contenders for his commitment.
Tennessee has put together a phenomenal 2025 recruiting class, being ranked within the top 10 in the country according to 247 Sports. The Vols will aim to replicate their success in the next recruiting cycle, targeting commitments from the nation's No. 1 prospect, QB Faizon Brandon, and 5-star wide receiver Joel Wyatt. Adding Jonaz Walton to the backfield would further enhance Tennessee's chances of becoming a consistent playoff contender and solidify their status as a prime destination for future recruits.
