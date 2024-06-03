Juan Gaston Schedules Official Visit
2024 four-star offensive lineman Juan Gaston (Atlanta, GA) has scheduled an official visit with the Vols.
Highly sought-after offensive lineman out of Westlake High School Juan Gaston is set to make his return to Knoxville. The No. 13 ranked interior offensive lineman according to On3 Industry rankings will be back on Rocky Top the weekend of June 14.
At 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, Gaston is an imposing force at the line and holds all the physical capabilities that are needed when squaring off against the SEC's meanest defensive fronts. Gaston currently has offers from over 30 teams, with Tennessee, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Alabama leading the pack. Gaston already visited Georgia on May 31 and plans to visit the Vols following his visit to South Carolina on June 7. Gaston will round out his visits with Oregon on June 21.
The Volunteer coaching staff has set a high level of emphasis in building the trenches for the 2025 recruiting class, gaining a commitment from 3-star Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, and being heavily in the mix for four-star Jaelyne Matthews and four-star Nic Moore. Tennessee's front line is already regarded as one of the top O-lines in the country, being ranked No.5 in college football by 247Sports. Juan Gaston would make for another massive addition for the Vols, while elevating Tennessee in the conversation of having the best offensive line in the nation.
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.