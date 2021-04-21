Just In: Highly Ranked DT Signee KaTron Evans Released From Letter of Intent

Tennessee has already released several prospects from their letter of intent since Josh Heupel took over in Knoxville, and KaTron Evans is the latest Vol to be released, as first reported by 247 Sports.

Sources confirmed this report to VR2 on SI. Evans has worked back and forth for a little bit this off-season while trying to make a decision about his future with the Vols, but it ultimately ended with him being released from his letter of intent. Evans joins Dylan Brooks, Cody Brown.

Evans is a former teammate of currently suspended linebacker Aaron Willis.

Evans was the Volunteers highest-rated defensive line prospect in the 2021 class for the Volunteers.

"It just felt like home," Evans told VR2 on SI about his decision in December. "I am looking forward to getting the program back to the old Tennessee."

Evans SI All-American Evaluation: A huge body that will eat space in the middle of Tennessee's defense. Is more naturally athletic than most suspect and balances his weight well to leverage in close quarters. Can live on the other side of the line of scrimmage, but will need to improve technique and pad height at the next level. Should crack Tennessee's rotation early.