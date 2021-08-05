Just In: Tennessee Adds Commitment from Arkansas WR Chas Nimrod

Tennessee offered Bentonville, Arkansas wide receiver Chas Nimrod just five days ago.

The versatile prospect was recently on campus and worked out in front of the Tennessee staff which resulted in the offer and an immediate connection with WR coach Kodi Burns.

After returning home, it did not take him long to jump at the opportunity to play for Tennessee, as he has now verbally committed to Tennessee via his social media.

Below is what Nimrod wrote on social media:

The 6’3”, 185lbs WR committed to Tennessee over Arkansas, Michigan and others.

VR2 on SI Analysis: Nimrod is a receiver that is tailored to Josh Heupel’s offense. He possesses requisite ball skills, while flashing the ability to take the top off the defense. He has the ideal frame to grow into the type of receiver that this staff covets. Nimrod had commitable offers to the likes of Arkansas and Michigan, so for Tennessee to turn this around as quickly as the day after just offering is impressive.