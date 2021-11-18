Just In: Vols Top RB Target Justin Williams De-Commits From WVU

Following his weekend visit to Knoxville, East Paulding (Ga.) standout running back Justin Williams has backed off of his verbal pledge to West Virginia and is back on the market.

Williams came away very impressed with his time at Tennessee, and he recently discussed this with Sports illustrated.

Tennessee Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack hit the road at the end of October to check in on multiple prospects, including East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams. Mack would extend an offer to the 6', 210lbs Williams, who has since become a priority for the Tennessee staff.

""It was really good," Williams said on getting an offer from Josh Heupel's staff. "Having the chance to play in the SEC is big, and their program is up and coming, so him coming down to see me meant a lot. It was really special because, since the whole staff changed, I hadn't heard from them. When Jeremy Pruitt and his staff were there, they offered me, but I didn't really hear from them when the new staff came in, so it definitely picked my interest back up."

Since that offer, Williams has enjoyed the opportunity to build a relationship with Mack while finding out what he expects from his running backs.

"He wants somebody who is going to bring energy to his room, be a leader, and work hard," Williams said about what he has learned about Mack. "Him being him, he is a great guy. The energy is off the table. It is crazy."

Now, just a few weeks after receiving the offer from Mack, Williams was able to get to Knoxville and see what the running backs coach has been telling him about.

"It was crazy, so crazy," Williams said. "The atmosphere, the fans, and the way they treated me, the hospitality was crazy."

"I would say probably the game and getting to sit down and talk with the staff," Williams said of what he enjoyed the most about the trip.

The Tennessee staff was able to have a quick conversation with Williams at halftime of the game, and it was another opportunity to reiterate how much of a priority he is for them.

"They were just telling me that I was a priority for them and stuff like that," Williams said. "They wanted to check in on my family and me, just pretty much just keeping the communication going. You know when you go to a place and you are wanted, you can feel the love, and they did it all."

Williams's family also made the trip to Knoxville with him, and they came away impressed by the visit.

"They loved it," Williams said about his family. "They treated my family well, and my parents had a great time as well."

So did the Vols do enough to give Williams something to think about down the stretch?

"I will think about it, you know, but I really just have to sit down with my family and work through it. I am just taking everything one day at a time."

Aside from bonding with the staff, Williams enjoyed his opportunity to watch the Tennessee offense in action for the first time and how they could use a big, physical running back like him in their offense.

"They have said they kind of need a bigger back that can run as well; they don't want just a bigger back that is not really agile or anything like that. They think I have that perfect balance to get away from people and get that pivotal first down and catch the ball out of the backfield. You have to be able to catch the ball, block, and be a three-down back for them, which is how I see myself."

Williams is impressed with how detail-oriented that Mack is with his running backs. He understands that those fine details can be the difference in getting to the league.

"That is really important because it shows how much he really cares about a person on and off the field and that he cares about every aspect of the game," Williams said. "Just the way he is around his running backs and his whole mentality is second to none."

With Tennessee and others battling West Virginia down the stretch, what will be next for Williams in how he handles his recruitment?

"I am planning to sign in December, but honestly, I am trying to take things one day at a time and not rush things," the talented running back said. "The only thing I can really do is go with the flow, take things slowly, which is what I have been doing. Just trying to get all of my ducks in a row."

Whenever the time comes for Williams, be it if he ends up at West Virginia, Tennessee, or another school, he was clear in his answer when asked what a school would be getting in him.

"A hard worker, a great teammate, and a person that comes out every single day and gives their all on and off the field. You know, I am going to show up and work. I am an unselfish teammate, and I am going to do all that I can to make sure that not only I am doing good, but my teammates around me are doing good. I just want people to know that I am somebody they can depend on. I am an outgoing kind of guy, so I bring energy to the room, and I am just an all-around great person that you would like to have in your room."