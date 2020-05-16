Elite In-State LB Keaten Wade Talks Vols, Recruitment

Keaten Wade is a 6’4 215 outside linebacker at Summit High School in Spring Hill, TN. Wade holds multiple SEC offers including, LSU, Texas A & M, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. On February 1st, Wade received an offer from The University of Tennessee.

Wade talked about which schools are making him feel like a priority, “I feel like most of them are making me feel like a priority, but the school that has talked to me the most has to be Clemson even though they haven’t offered yet.”

The COVID-19 dead period has prevented players from visiting schools this spring. Wade explains how it’s not all so bad. “I had wanted to take a lot of visits this summer but since that shut down I can’t, but I can still call them, which is always great.”

Wade talked a bit about his appeal to Tennessee saying, “The appeal right now for Tennessee is their recruiting class and how they want to recruit their in-state players well.” Wade goes on to talk about his relationship with the staff “ The relationship has been good. Recently, my brother (Destin) and I have been on the phone with Coach Pruitt, just talking about recruitment and COVID-19.”

How does the idea of staying home and representing his state sound to Wade? “It would be cool to rep my own state knowing that I was born and raised here, and it could bring many more fans to watch the team play.”

Wade talks about some of the major factors in his recruitment, “ Some factors would be how I fit into their scheme, and how I think they will benefit it me in the long run.”

Finally, Wade talks out the one thing people need to know about him, “I’m a nice person and nice to all. I love the game of football and I have a great work ethic!”

Wade is rated as the 139th overall prospect in the nation, 10th OLB, and 3rd overall prospect from the state of Tennessee for 2022.