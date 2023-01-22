Kam Pringle Announces College Decision

Tennessee has focused on recruiting offensive linemen to block for its elite skill talent in the 2024 class. Offensive tackle Kam Pringle was one of their key targets and made his decision on Sunday.

Pringle chose the South Carolina Gamecocks over Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, NC State, and Florida. He's one of the best prospects the Gamecocks have landed in years and is a big win for head coach Shane Beamer and the staff in Columbia.

Volunteer Country's Evan Crowell broke down Pringle's skillset and what he brings to the table as one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 cycle.

"Evaluating offensive linemen is difficult. The best indicator of a high schooler's future is to evaluate the person and hope the coaching irons out the rest. Pringle has a nasty streak required to play the position. He's a grueling run blocker, slamming his hands at the point of attack. The push he can generate off his first few steps is impressive, as he routinely makes his way to the second level."

Pringle and Tennessee will continue to familiarize themselves with each other in the coming years, as the SEC East will pit South Carolina and Tennessee against each other annually.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.