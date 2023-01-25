Kamron Mikell Narrows Recruitment

Athleticism reigns supreme in college football. Coaches can teach technique and refinement, but they can't teach height, weight, and speed. SEC schools thrive off taking strong athletes and molding them into good football players.

Kamron Mikell is one of the most dynamic athletes in America. He plays for Statesboro High School in Georgia as a quarterback and defensive back. While Mikell hasn't put legitimate quarterback tape out, he does showcase otherworldly speed from that spot.

He will likely play defensive back in college. Mikell released his top fourteen schools on Monday afternoon, and these are the schools he will focus on moving forward: Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Duke, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia Southern, Florida State, Colorado, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, and East Carolina.

Mikell's senior season will be pivotal in his recruitment. Schools like Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and others are paying attention to see if he can grow his skillset.

He has the speed and size to play P5. Mikell clocks in at 10.5 seconds in the 100-yard dash at 6-2 and 180 lbs. Fans should watch this name moving forward, as he could blow up with some off-season work.

