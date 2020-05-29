Four-Star In-State ATH Kody Jones Remains High on Vols, Talks Recruitment

Kody Jones is a four-star 2022 athlete out of Fairley High School in Memphis. Jones holds offers from some big-time schools like Auburn, Florida State, and Tennessee.

When asked which schools were prioritizing him, Jones responded “For right now, Tennessee, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech.”

The Vols have continued to make a push for Jones, and the two parties have stayed in contact throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, as he added, “My communication with the staff has been good. I got to talk to Coach Pruitt last week, and I talk to the rest of the staff at least once a week.”

Jones then explains what the staff's message has been to him so far, “They said I can play any position that I want to, but they would like for me to play cornerback.”

Jones goes on to talk about his appeal to Tennessee, adding, “The Tennessee fan base stands out to me. It seems like one big family.”

He then goes on to talk about Tennessee’s recent success on the recruiting trail, “Seeing these big recruits commit to Tennessee really is an eye-opener for me because they are building as a team, therefore when a lot of big-time ballers come in they will keep constantly coming in year after year.”

Jones then goes on to talk about some major factors in his recruitment, “Some major factors in my recruitment are where I feel I can succeed better in my education and also where me and my family feels more comfortable and where I can get on the field fast as possible.”

Jones also wants people to know this about him, “I believe in God, and I also feel like I’m a positive role model to the younger people I am around, and I’m also a chill and laid back person.”

Kody Jones is listed as the #23 ATH in the country and the #4 player in the state of Tennessee per 247 Sports.