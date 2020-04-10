Coveted Georgia Offensive Tackle Jakiah Leftwich Talks Vols, Recruitment

2021 offensive tackle, Jakiah Leftwich, holds 18 offers from Division 1 Schools, and he is hearing from multiple during this COVID-19 shutdown. The Westlake (GA) standout measures in at 6'6, 300lbs, and can play either one of the tackle position. He updates his recruitment, and he talks about the Vols here.

Coaches have been forced to be creative in their recruiting tactics with the Coronavirus shutting everything down, and Leftwich said of his recruitment, "my recruitment right now is basically calling and texting me. I am hearing from a lot of schools. Mostly, I am hearing from Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Wake Forest."

Georgia Tech is not only the home-state school, but the hometown school. He said on the Yellow Jackets, " I am hearing a lot about early playing time. It is a great school that is right in the city, not too far from home."

Tennessee is another school staying in regular contact with Leftwich. He said on the Vols, "I hear from Tennessee every week. I talk to coach Friend all the time. He wants me there. He can't wait until all of this is over so he can get me back up there. He sees me playing tackle, and he likes how aggressive I am."

One current Vol on the roster, Parker Ball, hails from Georgia as well, and he has been in Leftwich's ear about the Vols. Leftwich said on that relationship, "Parker is my boy. The first time I came to Tennessee he hit me up on Twitter. He was excited for me when they offered, and all of the players there like me and want me there too."

Leftwich, like many others has altered their workout routines and recruitment process in reaction to the virus. He said of this, "With that, I just put it into God's hand with this virus going around. I manage it by working out on my own and staying on schedule for stuff."

Leftwich has a decision timeline in mind, but it will depend on when he is allowed back on campuses to check off some final boxes. He originally planned to commit on July 29th, but he said, "I have to see when they let us back on college campuses, but if it as after July I will push that timeline back.

Leftwich is rated as the nation's 656th overall prospect and 53rd prospect from the state of Georgia, according to 247 Sports.