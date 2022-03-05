Live Updates: Tennessee Vols March 5th Junior Day

Josh Heupel's Tennessee program will host a bevy of visitors for its second Junior Day of the 2023 recruiting cycle. The event is headlined by elite California quarterback Nico Iamaleavea, Kentucky defensive back Cristian Conyer, Tennessee edge Caleb Herring, Alabama edge Tomarrion Parker, and in-state athlete prospect Nathan Robinson. Follow below for updates from the outing.

2024 Calif. WR Jordan Anderson

3:50 p.m. ET- Tennessee just extended an offer to the California prospect moments ago. We discussed his thoughts heading into the trip earlier this week. Anderson is a close friend with top QB target Nico Iamaleava.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.