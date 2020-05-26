Highly Sought After LB Williams Talks Vols, More

Michael Williams is a do it all athlete out of West Bloomfield, Michigan. Per 247 Sports, He currently holds 16 offers, from schools like Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona State, and Tennessee. VR2 recently talked with him about his recruitment.

Williams talked about the early stages of his recruitment, “The early stages of my high school recruitment has been amazing to me. All of the schools that I have been offered from show me a lot of love and make me feel like a priority.”

Williams goes on to talk about the impact that COVID-19 has had on his recruitment. “For me, it messed me up a little bit because I actually had a few visits planned, and now I can’t do anything.”

On April 2nd of this year, Williams landed an offer from the Vols. He had some great things to say about Tennessee. “Tennessee is an amazing school. A lot of famous athletes have played there, and Tennessee has always come up because my uncle Aaron Hayden went there.”

His cousin, Dallan Hayden, is another highly sought after 2022 recruit, and Williams said on the prospect of playing together, "we have talked about it before, and we always said that we would like to play together."

Williams then explains the appeal to the Vols, “So far everything seems cool. They have a great coaching staff and a great school environment. I like a lot of things about Tennessee and the things they do up there, so the appeal they have to me is great.

When asked what some major factors in his recruitment are, Williams said, “Versatility, I believe that I can do a lot of things on the field and off the field to help teams win.”

Finally, Williams explains what one thing is that everybody should know about him. “I’m a cool guy who plays football out of the passion I had for it growing up.”

Williams is listed as the 18th best OLB and the 7th best player in the state of Michigan by 247 Sports.