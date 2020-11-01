Nation's Top Prospect Walter Nolen Talks Tennessee, Recent Visit To Knoxville, Recruitment, and More

Walter Nolen is the nation's top prospect for 2022, according to Rivals.com, and he is one of the top targets for Tennessee in the class. Nolen is one of the best players in the country regardless of class or position, and he has multiple major schools vying for his services.

Tennessee has a unique connection with former Vol Marlon Walls serving as his Head Coach at St. Benedict at Auburndale. Nolen is communicating consistently with the Tennessee staff, and he updates his recruitment in the video above.