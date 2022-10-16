Skip to main content

Nation’s Top RB Jerrick Gibson Enjoys ‘Electric Atmosphere’ on Rocky Top

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee hosted elite 2024 IMG Academy RB Jerrick Gibson on Saturday for the second time in 3 weeks. The nation’s top back in the class discussed the visit with the Vols with Volunteer Country. 

“The electric fan base and atmosphere,” Gibson said of what has stood out about the last two trips to Knoxville. “Just how loud the stadium gets. My ears popped about ten times just watching the game.”

Gibson has also came away impressed with the Tennessee offense during his travels to Rocky Top. 

“I like the inside zone a lot,” Gibson said. “I like how they get them and the slot in space.”

Gibson has already connected well with Jerry Mack during his time on Rocky Top. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Coach Mack is a very cool guy,” Gibson said of Tennessee’s running backs coach. “His energy is unmatched. It flows through everybody. He is very loving. Just a really good guy.”

Gibson is the nation’s top rusher, and he has a great offer list, so he has honed his focus on what he wants to find in a school. 

“Just keeping it real with me,” Gibson said of this. “I want a real connection with my coaches. Just for them to know they can tell me the truth and be family oriented. Somewhere I can call home.”

Gibson didn’t want to comment on where Tennessee stands in his recruitment currently, but the Vols have made a strong impression to this point. 

He plans to return to Tennessee more in the future.

82C2BA6D-44B8-4FE9-9967-77B275E08B80
Recruiting

Elite QB Davis Has ‘Once-In-a-Lifetime Experience’ on Rocky Top

By Matt Ray
C3NMJH5RDZH7TPQ4F6FBCVPBAI
Football

Watch: Nick Saban Rages After Alabama Player Commits Costly Mistake

By Jack Foster
386419EC-F8E1-4160-A987-CC5A29F1FED8
Football

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 3 Alabama @ No. 6 Tennessee

By Jack Foster
ADF3BF95-1BE8-4306-9C58-1CE0AFEA6B97
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.6 Tennessee Against No.3 Alabama

By Matt Ray
9755BDA0-B10F-4323-BDA4-4BB812FE60E4
Football

Bold Predictions: No.6 Tennessee-No.3 Alabama

By Matt Ray, Jack Foster and Eric Woods
USATSI_19108777
Football

Staff Predictions: No.6 Tennessee-No.3 Alabama

By Matt Ray, Jack Foster and Eric Woods
D72C6A3A-77B1-4721-A4F4-606B8EEDE346
Recruiting

Elite QB Davis Set to Return to Tennessee On Saturday

By Matt Ray
8782D454-818B-4C79-9FE6-5D70E3D108B0
Recruiting

Elite RB Gibson Set to Return to Rocky Top For Vols Showdown With Alabama

By Matt Ray