Nation’s Top RB Jerrick Gibson Enjoys ‘Electric Atmosphere’ on Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted elite 2024 IMG Academy RB Jerrick Gibson on Saturday for the second time in 3 weeks. The nation’s top back in the class discussed the visit with the Vols with Volunteer Country.

“The electric fan base and atmosphere,” Gibson said of what has stood out about the last two trips to Knoxville. “Just how loud the stadium gets. My ears popped about ten times just watching the game.”

Gibson has also came away impressed with the Tennessee offense during his travels to Rocky Top.

“I like the inside zone a lot,” Gibson said. “I like how they get them and the slot in space.”

Gibson has already connected well with Jerry Mack during his time on Rocky Top.

“Coach Mack is a very cool guy,” Gibson said of Tennessee’s running backs coach. “His energy is unmatched. It flows through everybody. He is very loving. Just a really good guy.”

Gibson is the nation’s top rusher, and he has a great offer list, so he has honed his focus on what he wants to find in a school.

“Just keeping it real with me,” Gibson said of this. “I want a real connection with my coaches. Just for them to know they can tell me the truth and be family oriented. Somewhere I can call home.”

Gibson didn’t want to comment on where Tennessee stands in his recruitment currently, but the Vols have made a strong impression to this point.

He plans to return to Tennessee more in the future.