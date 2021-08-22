August 22, 2021
Peach State Edge Josephs Preparing for October Decision

Kennesaw, Ga.-- 2022 Edge Joshua Josephs kicked off his senior season last night in the 30th annual Corky Kell Classic. The coveted prospect impressed on the field, but off the field, he is working towards making a decision on October 1st.

"October 1st is the date for sure. I am still pretty solid on that date."

Josephs's focus is centered on Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and Kentucky, with a little over a month until he makes a public announcement.

"Honestly, I talk to them almost every," Josephs said about his communication with Tennessee. "I called coach BJ before the game. They are always watching me and talking to me and helping me with my stuff and my game. It is cool. They are cool people."

Tennessee outside linebacker's coach Mike Ekeler has also been involved in Josephs's recruitment, and he made an impression on him during two June visits.

"Coach Ek, man, he is always showing his true colors," Josephs has previously said. "Coach Ek that is my dawg. I respect him and everything. The second time meeting him, he was really treating me like family. I am messing with Coach Ek, Coach BJ, Coach Banks, and Coach Heup. Coach Heup that is my dawg too, I am not going to lie. I talk to him regularly."

Now with a decision looming, Josephs will use the visits he is planning to take in the month of September as a  focal point in the final chapter of his recruitment.

"It is really probably going to be the visits I am going to take in September," he said. "Just to see how the games are and how the students and the environment is on game day."

Josephs will take an official visit with Tennessee in September while also taking another look at Michigan on an unofficial trip.

