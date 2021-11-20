Peach State RB Williams Talks Recent De-Commitment, Visit Plans

Dallas, Ga.-- East Paulding High School running back Justin Williams is back on the recruiting market after backing off a long-time pledge to West Virginia early in the week. Williams, who was offered by Tennessee running backs Coach Jerry Mack in late October, has become a top priority for the defensive staff. William is fresh off a visit to Knoxville, and he will return this weekend, but he has heard from several other schools since announcing his intentions to re-open his recruitment. He discusses all of this and more here.

"It was definitely hard for me because of the relationship I have built with the staff over there," Williams said of his decision to de-commit. "They always treated me good, but I feel like the biggest thing for me was the distance from home and wanting to play in the SEC somewhere. That was the biggest reason I de-committed. They didn't do anything wrong, but I just wanted to be closer to home. I didn't want my parents to have to catch a flight to come to watch me play each week."

Williams has continued to hear consistently from Tennessee; however, Alabama, Auburn, and Michigan have all shown increased interest in him of late.

Alabama and Auburn have yet to extend offers, but they have both maintained consistent lines of communication to make Williams feel like a priority to them. The Crimson Tide have pushed for Williams to come in on an official visit, while the Tigers running backs coach, Cadillac Williams, has been out to see him play recently.

"It is awesome," Williams said of the interest from Alabama. "That is a big-time program, which means you have to be an elite player to get an offer from a school like that. They win consistently, and it is hard for somebody to not want to be a part of a winning program, but you want to go somewhere you are wanted, so that plays a big role in it as well."

"It has been good," Williams said of his growing relationship with Auburn. "Coach Cadillac has been in constant contact with me, and he came down to watch me play a few weeks ago before the season ended. He told me they are decided if they are going to take another back, but he still keeps that line of communication open. Like I said, I am just weighing all of my options to try and see what the best is for me."

Williams visited Tennesse just prior to his decision to de-commit, which has led many to believe the Vols are the front-runners in his recruitment; however, the talented running back, who sits third overall in his class with a 4.0 GPA, is being diligent in the process, just as he is in everything, while also continuing to hear what the Vols say.

"First off, the love the coaching staff showed me while I was there," Williams said of why he continues to consider the Vols strongly. "Just the way that Coach Heupel has turned the program around so quickly. He lost a lot of people in the transfer portal, so to be able to do the things he has done this year with the team he has is amazing. I could see myself definitely fitting into the offense they run. I like the way they get the backers out of the box and use the fast-paced offense to try and keep the momentum rolling. The atmosphere with the fans is great, and Neyland Stadium is electric, and it is probably the best stadium I have been to all year."

With plenty of options in front of him, Williams and his family are working to finalize their plans for the upcoming weeks to try and prepare for a decision.

"As of right now, I set my fourth official visit for the last recruiting weekend of December to Tennessee," Williams said. "I have one more left, and I am going to take that on the 4th of December, and I am going to try to see if Bama, Auburn, or Michigan, which one is going to be the right choice to pick for that. I am kind of really deciding on that."

Williams is not completely certain of his decision timeline, but he has a strong idea of how the final few weeks of his recruitment are going to play out.

"Most likely, I will sign and commit during the early signing period," he said of his timeline. "If I commit before, it will probably be like a day or two before I sign. I think that is highly unlikely as of right now, so I think I am just going to hold off until signing day to make my decision."

As for what it will come down to in the final weeks, Williams knows exactly what he will be focused on.

"Where I feel like the best fit for me, where I see, and they see I am going to get pushed to go that next level. I want to go to a place where I am happy because I have to be there. Outside of football, too, so we are just looking for that best fit. I would like to find somewhere that if my parents want to come see me, then they can come see me. I am not saying distance is a bad thing, but at the same time, you want them to be able to come see you, or if I just want to go home for a weekend or something like."

Williams plans to potentially major in Pre-Med in college; however, he has not ruled out the possibility of a path in BioChemistry.Williams will likely return to Knoxville on Saturday night for Tennessee's game against South Alabama.