Watch: In Our Nation's Time Of Need, Flint, Michigan Officer Quotes Inky Johnson

It is no secret to anyone that the United States is currently dealing with a few things.

Many people are pointing fingers at this and that when it appears to be a group of things needing to be fixed.

Mark Ingram II, current running back for the Baltimore Ravens shared a video on twitter. The video is of a friend of his, Officer Deon Smith of Flint, Michigan who states, "I am am a product of Flint, Michigan!"

Before Officer Smith gets to that statement he delivers a heartfelt message to the community of Flint but the message is universal.

He capped his speech by echoing words from Inky Johnson. Officer Smith encouraged the listeners to look Inky up afterward.Video below..

Inky Johnson was a former starting cornerback for the Tennessee Vols. After facing adversity, he changed his sights and set out to make a difference for whoever may need it.

Inky stated on Facebook, "I'm honored that my words resonate enough for your reference at a time such as this."