Priority Vols WR Target Leacock Announces Commitment Date, Time

Millbrook High School (N.C.) standout wide receiver Nathan Leacock is one of the top remaining offensive targets on Tennessee's recruiting board. The 6'3", 205lbs pass catcher announced his commitment plans moments ago via social media.

Leacock recently took an official visit to Tennessee to close out the month of June. Following the visit, he discussed his time on Rocky Top and more with Volunteer Country in the interview below.

Tennessee recently added the commitment of elite athlete Cameron Seldon, who projects as a do-it-all receiver, that will even lineup in the backfield at times. Leacock, however, is a true vertical threat with the ability to high point the ball and out-physical smaller defensive back targets. He has been a priority for the Vols for the last several months, and they will look to beat out North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Michigan down the home stretch of this recruitment.

Tennessee currently holds 18 commitments in its 2023 class, including six in the month of July.

