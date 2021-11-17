Prized 2023 QB Recruit Vizzina Recaps Visit to Tennessee, More

2023 Briarwood Christian (Ala.) quarterback has quickly become one of the most sought-after signal-callers in the country. Vizzina now holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Auburn, Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Penn State, among others. He made the trip north to Knoxville over the weekend for Saturday's game against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The prized prospect talks about this and more here.

For Vizzina, his recruitment started early, but it did not pick up full steam until recently.

"I mean, really, recruitment kind of started for me in the 8th grade when I got my first offer from UAB," he recalled. "But for the next year after that, I didn't get anything even though I was a starter for my varsity football team as a freshman. This summer is when it really started to take off. I got offers from Troy and Houston this winter, but when I started going to camps and stuff, it really took off. Before the season, I think I had maybe twelve offers, then this year, I have been putting out great film to these coaches, and they have been really impressed. It has been rolling, but I would say compared to the other quarterbacks in my class, I was kind of a late bloomer, but as people have found out about me since the season started, offers have been coming every week."

Like most junior recruits, September 1st was a massive day for Vizzina as he learned just how coveted he was really going to be in the recruiting process.

"So like, September 1st, that midnight was a huge day for me," Vizzina said. "That's when I kind of, you know, figured out who had a real interest in me. At that time, I didn't really have any huge SEC offers or anything like that, but I had interest from a lot of big-time schools. I found out that they were interested in me and since I have just been communicating with them. One by one, they watch my film, find out about my character, you know, and I love that part about building relationships with them. Like, especially with Tennessee. Coach Halzle, I talked with them for about almost two months, then, you know, one night I called him, and we got on the phone, and he offered me. What I really like about a lot of the schools is, and I love getting offers; I mean, it's such a blessing, but the ones that really mean the most are the ones that evaluated you off the field. That takes some time because they have to get to know you. Ask your high school coaches, maybe some other reporters that know about you, and they really took the time to get to know you. That's what is one of my favorite parts about recruiting; People really find out who you are off the field."

That growing relationship with Halzle and the 2023 Tennessee staff was the reason that Vizzina opted to head to Knoxville on Saturday, and he was impressed by his first in-person interactions.

"I've been talking to him on the phone for a while now, but I've never really met him in person until yesterday," Vizzina said about the Tennessee quarterback coach. "So, you know, getting to meet them in person was awesome because sometimes you just feel like you don't really know who you're talking to unless you actually meet them in person. So that was awesome. Yesterday they told me that my 2023 class, like recruiting class, it's gonna be very crucial for them. Because they think they're building the right culture over there, and I saw that yesterday, and as they get more talented recruits and stuff, they are going to start building this thing. They're going to actually be able to compete. I mean, they competed yesterday, but towards the end, you can tell Georgia's talent just kind of pulled away, but Tennessee in the next couple years, when they get these big-time recruits like I know they will, they're going to start competing in all these huge games. So like he was telling me, I could be the quarterback to start the 23 class if I wanted to be it."

To hear that from Halzle on the first time the two met in person meant a lot to him.

"It means a lot because obviously, growing up in the South, you know, SEC football, every school around it you like, you know, you dream of playing there," he said. "To know that Tennessee, like would like me to be the quarterback there means the world. I am not for sure I am their top guy or anything, but they did tell me that I could be a key part of the 23 class. So that means a lot.

The message from the staff obviously made an impression on Vizzina, but once he made it to the game, so did the atmosphere and effort on the field.

"So the story is I got there kind of kind of late because the traffic was pretty bad when I got there," Vizzina said of the game-day experience. "So I didn't really get to meet any of the coaches beforehand, but I got there at the perfect time, like five minutes before kickoff. And so I got there, and then they take you down the tunnel as you check-in for recruiting, and you just go out on the field first thing, and I've never seen so many people at a football game in my entire life. So that's what stood out to me first. Then I feel like they are building the right culture there. I mean, you can just tell they're doing the right things. I mean, it's not there yet, but you can tell like, all the coaches are bought in. And the players, you can tell the players don't ever quit. Like, that's something they preach to them every day is what you can tell. You know, I saw that from the game yesterday, too; they never quit. The culture is really the biggest thing that stood out to me."

Tennessee staff has been transparent with Vizzina about how the quarterback position works in their offense, and he had a chance to see that unfold during Saturday's visit.

"Coach Heupel has been telling me the quarterback at Tennessee is going to be able to control the game," he said about watching Hendon Hooker run the offense. "I saw that yesterday, I mean, like, quarterbacks make checks and reads, pre-snap, and then he's running the show, which is like what I want to be. I would want to take control of the offense. At Tennessee, that's something they're going to allow you to do, and that's, that's very attractive to me."

Vizzina is just getting started with visits, as he will head to Clemson next week before planning others, but he knows what he is looking for in a school as the recruitment process wages on.

"From a school standpoint, I mean, the biggest thing is I want to go somewhere I know this is where God wants me to be," he said. "Somewhere I could spread the word about him and become a more high-character person. But like, I want to play at a high level of college football. I mean, like the SEC, that's, that's high level. So I mean, you know, kind of from a program standpoint, that's what I want. I really couldn't tell you what I wanted out of the university. Obviously, I want a great education. I just want it to be a family feeling and somewhere I can be myself. I haven't been to schools enough times to sit down and say that is the school where I can be myself out, but that is what those official visits are for."

As far as when he may push towards trying to find that, Vizzina is unsure. He continues to work with his family to layout visit plans, and once he concludes visits after the winter, he will work on when he may want to start taking official visits and working towards a decision.

When asked to put into his own words what he thinks he brings to the table and college coaches like about his tape, Vizzina had this to say.

"I would say I am a big guy, 6'4", 205, and when you look at me, you are probably going to think I am just an athletic quarterback, but I have really brought to the table to that I can move with the fastest people. I think I bring a lot of athletic ability to the quarterback position. I take passion in loving the mental part of the game. I use different arm angles to make different types of plays and throws, and I think I can make every throw on the field."

