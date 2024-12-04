Volunteer Country

Signing Day: DaSaahn Brame Signs with Tennessee Football

DaSaahn Brame signs with Tennessee football. The former Oregon Ducks commit was committed to Tennessee before signing.

Caleb Sisk

Vols QB commit George MacIntyre with Vols TE commit DaSaahn Brame
Vols QB commit George MacIntyre with Vols TE commit DaSaahn Brame / George MacIntyre
In this story:

DaSaahn Brame signs with Tennessee football. The former Oregon Ducks commit was committed to Tennessee before signing.

Tennessee has a huge signing day update as one of their top commits has officially signed with Tennessee.

This story develops as DaSaahn Brame signs with the Tennessee Volunteers. Brame is a 6-foot-5 225-pound tight end from Derby High School in Derby, Kansas.

Brame is a four-star tight end and rates as high as 50th nationally.

Brame committed to the Vols on July 28th, 2024. He flipped from his initial commitment to the Oregon Ducks as he decided to join the Vols 2025 class.

Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting