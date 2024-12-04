Volunteer Country

Signing Day: Justin Baker Signs with Tennessee Football

Justin Baker
Tennessee has officially landed one of their running back commits on signing day.

This comes as Justin Baker officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Baker is a running back from Atlanta, Georgia. He attends Buford High School and is a 5-foot-9 200-pound frame.

Baker is a four-star back who has been committed to the Vols since October 25th, 2023. He committed to the Vols over Michigan, Georgia, and many others.

He will be a big addition for De'Rail Sims and his running back group.

