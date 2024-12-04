Signing Day: Justin Baker Signs with Tennessee Football
Justin Baker signs with Tennessee. He was already committed to the Vols previously.
Tennessee has officially landed one of their running back commits on signing day.
This comes as Justin Baker officially signs with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Baker is a running back from Atlanta, Georgia. He attends Buford High School and is a 5-foot-9 200-pound frame.
Baker is a four-star back who has been committed to the Vols since October 25th, 2023. He committed to the Vols over Michigan, Georgia, and many others.
He will be a big addition for De'Rail Sims and his running back group.
Tennessee on SI has you covered all day long as prospects sign to their future school.
