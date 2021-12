Signing Day Profile: WR Cameron Miller

BIO

Cameron Miller

Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (Tennessee)



Wide Receiver`

6'1, 195 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered August 30th, 2019

Committed July 12th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Get to Know Cameron

Why He Chose Tennessee- I just believe Coach Heupel's offense will pave the way for me to be great as a receiver. That is why I think Coach's Heupel's offense is the best for me moving forward."

Favorite TV Show- Money Heist

Favorite Food- Chicken

Favorite NFL Role Model-Really, Derek Henry, Julie Jones, OBJ and Jalen Ramsey

Most Influential Person- "My father. He just pushes me to be the best

Stats

Rushing 41-493-12.02 average-8td

Receiving 14-258-18.4 average-10td

Read More

Punt returns 13-479-36.8 average-3 td

Kickoff returns 6-148-24.7 average-1td

Interceptions 2-12 yards

Fumble recovery 2-95-1td

Total all purpose yards 1463

Highlights