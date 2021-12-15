Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Signing Day Profile: WR Kaleb Webb

    Author:

    BIO

    Kaleb Webb

    McEachern (Georgia)

    Wide Receiver

    6'3, 185 pounds

    Tennessee History

    Offered August 21s, 2021

    Committed December 10th, 2021

    Signed December 15th, 2021

    Reason for Committing- "I would say, coach Heupel. Just know he is changing the culture at Tennessee. They have lost some close games against good competition, so you know a couple of years of him getting there and getting the right people in, he should be able to win the big games in a few years. I feel like that, and Coach Burns can develop me in that offense and just the offense, in general, being able to make plays and score."

    What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I would say I am most excited about coming in with the new staff, and I want to build the program up and be a part of that. Tayven is a great quarterback, and I know he will be able to get me the ball and let me make plays."

    Get to Know Kaleb

    Favorite Food- Ribs and wings

    Favorite movie- The Amazing Spider-Man

    Favorite Video Game- Madden

    NFL Role Model- DeAndre Hopkins

    Most Influential person/people in his life- His parents

    Stats (MaxPreps)

    Kaleb caught 106 passes for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns. He totaled 2,420 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns overall this fall. 

    Highlights

    49CC67DC-EB05-4F65-95AC-3F15BC316E7C
