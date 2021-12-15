Signing Day Profile: WR Kaleb Webb

BIO

Kaleb Webb

McEachern (Georgia)

Wide Receiver

6'3, 185 pounds

Tennessee History

Offered August 21s, 2021

Committed December 10th, 2021

Signed December 15th, 2021

Reason for Committing- "I would say, coach Heupel. Just know he is changing the culture at Tennessee. They have lost some close games against good competition, so you know a couple of years of him getting there and getting the right people in, he should be able to win the big games in a few years. I feel like that, and Coach Burns can develop me in that offense and just the offense, in general, being able to make plays and score."

What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "I would say I am most excited about coming in with the new staff, and I want to build the program up and be a part of that. Tayven is a great quarterback, and I know he will be able to get me the ball and let me make plays."

Get to Know Kaleb

Favorite Food- Ribs and wings

Favorite movie- The Amazing Spider-Man

Favorite Video Game- Madden

NFL Role Model- DeAndre Hopkins

Most Influential person/people in his life- His parents

Stats (MaxPreps)

Kaleb caught 106 passes for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns. He totaled 2,420 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns overall this fall.

Highlights