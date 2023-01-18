Tawaski Abrams Narrows Recruitment

Tennessee's 2024 recruiting board is beginning to round into focus. The wide receiver room is an integral part of that formula; Mike Matthews and Ryan Wingo are two early priorities, but Tawaski Abrams has emerged as a name to know.

Abrams narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Tuesday. His suitors include Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, LSU, Vanderbilt, Florida A&M, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

He stands 5-11 and 175 lbs. and is a game changer at the wide receiver position. Abrams is from Fort Meyers, Florida, and plays his prep football for Dunbar High School.

Dunbar is one of the top high school programs in Florida, and he is their top offensive playmaker. Abrams has been timed running a 10.67-second 100-meter dash, a fantastic time for a high school sophomore.

He also returns kicks for his high school. Abrams logged 25 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns during his sophomore season in a heavy run offense. The Volunteers are always looking to add speed in their receiver room, and Abrams would be a natural fit in the most explosive offense in college football.

