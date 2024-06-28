Tennessee Could Be In For a Commitment - Previewing Decision Day for Da'Saahn Brame
The Tennessee Volunteers currently sit at 15 commits in the 2025 recruiting class. Led by five-star QB George MacIntyre, the Vols have the 12th ranked recruiting class according to 247sports and they still have plenty of room to make several more additions.
One of their top targets, TE Da'Saahn Brame, a 4-star out of the state of Kansas is set to make his collegiate commitment announcement on Saturday, June 29th. Most of the recruiting industry seems to believe that Oregon is in the lead for the 6'5, 225 prospect. It was Oregon that finished the official visit schedules with their last pitch. It's been Oregon that's had a commanding lead in this recruitment.
Now, just 24 hours before he makes his decision, there seems to be some momentum in this recruitment for the Vols. According to Rivals Adam Gorney, the buzz at the Rivals Five-star challenge was that Brame could shock the industry and pick the Vols over the Ducks.
Brame is one of the most versatile tight ends in this 2025 recruitment class and shows a tremendous ability to make plays after the catch on tape. He's also got experience in a variety of styles of play at the tight end position. He's been an end of line tight end, lining up attached to the tackle. He's been detached an in the slot. He's lined up as a sniffer. This versatility would make him extremely valuable in a Tennessee system that's most optimal when an athletic and capable tight end is in play.