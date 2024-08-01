Tennessee Football Continues to Climb Recruiting Rankings
Tennessee football continues to climb recruiting rankings for the class of 2025.
After securing recent commitments from four-star safety Lagonza Hayward, four-star tight end De'Saahn Brame and three-star offensive lineman Darrion Smith, the Vols have climbed into the top ten of 247Sports' recruiting rankings for the class of 2025. With 20 commitments, Tennessee currently holds the No. 6 spot in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
The Vols' 2025 recruiting cycle began with a bang in January with the commitment of four-star quarterback George MacIntyre. Since then, the Volunteers have strengthened their recruiting class by securing commitments from over ten four-star prospects, including wide receiver Travis Smith Jr., edge rusher Mariyon Dye, and Douglas Utu, the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Tennessee has an opportunity to strengthen its 2025 recruiting class even more as David Sanders Jr., the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, nears his decision. Sanders is deciding between Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Nebraska, with his official commitment announcement scheduled for August 17.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.