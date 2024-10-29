Tennessee Football Gains Commitment for 2025 Recruiting Class
Tennessee Volunteers gain commitment from a 2025 recruit.
Things a re starting to heat back up on the recruiting trail as early national signing day is approaching rapidly for the 2025 recruiting class. The Volunteers already have a solid class of recruits and on Tuesday they added another member to the group. Grady Dangerfield, a kicker, has announced his commitment to the Volunteers.
The Charleston, South Carolina native had mutliple SEC offers including South Carolina from his home state, but has now landed with the Volunteers. Dangerfield visited Tennessee back in June of this year and was on campus multiple times before that.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
- Onis Konanbanny, CB
- Grady Dangerfield, K
