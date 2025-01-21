Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Recruiting: Nick Hankins Details Volunteers Offer

Nick Hankins details his Tennessee offer with Tennessee on SI.

Caleb Sisk

Nick Hankins during his high school football contest.
Nick Hankins during his high school football contest. / Nick Hankins Instagram
In this story:

Nick Hankins details his Tennessee offer with Tennessee on SI.

Tennessee has offered many prospects recently. One of the prospects they have offered is Nick Hankins.

Hankins is a 2026 cornerback prospect from Belleville West High School in Belleville, Illinois.

The three-star cornerback measures 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds and holds offers from many schools including Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa, Tennessee, and more.

Hankins caught up with Tennessee on SI about his offer.

“The offer means a lot to me, it reminds me of my little league team and that's where I first started,” Hankins stated to Tennessee on SI. He was offered by his position coach. Defensive back coach Willie Martinez offered the talented prospect. “Coach Martinez offered me and he said he sees me in Orange and White.”

He will be visiting two schools within the next two weeks. Tennessee is competing with both schools for the talented prospect. “I have Norte Dame and Northwestern coming up these next two weeks. “Michigan State, Tennessee, Northwestern, and Wisconsin have been standing out in my recruitment thus far.”

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting